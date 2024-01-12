Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 2,799,962 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,015,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 319,724 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,979,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $2.14 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

