Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $119.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

