Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

