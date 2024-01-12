Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

