Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4 %

WCN opened at $148.06 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

