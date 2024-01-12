Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $152,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,197,967.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 133,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,619,191.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,197,967.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $64,701,544. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $242.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.65. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

