Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

