Zacks Research Comments on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

JNPR opened at $37.75 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

