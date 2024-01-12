ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $783,459.60 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00067797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

