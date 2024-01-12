Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,870 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,124,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after buying an additional 723,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Zeta Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after buying an additional 379,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

