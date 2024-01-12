ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

