Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 42 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($192.20).
Zotefoams Stock Performance
Shares of Zotefoams stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 353.90 ($4.51). 16,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,907. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,631.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.
Zotefoams Company Profile
