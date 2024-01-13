01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. 01 Communique Laboratory shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 116 shares traded.
01 Communique Laboratory Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
About 01 Communique Laboratory
01 Communique Laboratory, Inc develops and markets remote access solutions. The Company’s solutions consist of I’m InTouch, I’m OnCall and I’m InTouch Meeting product lines, which provide users with the ability to conduct online meetings. 01 Communique Laboratory was founded on October 7, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
