1,067 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $209,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 59.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.88. 90,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,999. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.94 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

