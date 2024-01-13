11,032 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,235. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

