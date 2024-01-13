12,771 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.