1,545 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.54. 1,472,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.22 and its 200 day moving average is $551.60.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

