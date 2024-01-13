16,554 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDX opened at $49.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
