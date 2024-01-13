2,037 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after buying an additional 1,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 611,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $66.86.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

