21,364 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. PepsiCo makes up 3.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

