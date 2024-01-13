2,312 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $101,896,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after buying an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after buying an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.81. 1,191,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,401. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

