26,018 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Barclays decreased their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,762. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.