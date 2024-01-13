285 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.67. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

