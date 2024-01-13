310 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $232,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TKO traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

