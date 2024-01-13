55,690 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FMC by 93,630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. 1,016,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

