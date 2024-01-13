6,129 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.