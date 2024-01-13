6,951 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 16.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

