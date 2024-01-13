72,950 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after buying an additional 1,575,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after buying an additional 1,962,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

FIS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

