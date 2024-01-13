88,882 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.89 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

