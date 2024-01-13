AAR (NYSE:AIR) Trading 3.8% Higher

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.46. 233,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 436,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAR

AAR Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AAR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.