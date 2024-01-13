ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. ABB has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. ABB had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ABB by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

