Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,718. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

