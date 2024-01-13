AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $162.40. 4,971,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,173. The stock has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Read More
