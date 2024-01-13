AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,443 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $71,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

