ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $875,926.46

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $875,926.46 and $65.54 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00019167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,745.28 or 0.99967755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011378 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.99 or 0.00245532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000876 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $66.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.