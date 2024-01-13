Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 398,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 531,848 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

