Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

