Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,435 shares of company stock worth $937,696. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 956,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 946,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accolade by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

