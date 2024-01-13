Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 11,945 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $10,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $15,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.82 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

