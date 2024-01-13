Adonis Pouroulis Purchases 385,682 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 385,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,711.38 ($44,246.50).

Chariot Stock Up 2.2 %

Chariot stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.00 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.91. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.95 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

