Adonis Pouroulis Purchases 385,682 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 385,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,711.38 ($44,246.50).
Chariot Stock Up 2.2 %
Chariot stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.00 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.91. Chariot Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.95 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
About Chariot
