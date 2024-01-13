Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $146.56. 48,293,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,647,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.