aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $406.32 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $406.32 million and $22.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001637 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,472,820 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

