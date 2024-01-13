AerCap (NYSE:AER) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AER. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.43.

AerCap Trading Up 0.0 %

AER opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

