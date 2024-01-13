Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Down 3.1%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.84. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

