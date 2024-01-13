Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on February 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 167.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 440,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,066. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.