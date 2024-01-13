Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.42 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock worth $186,341,686. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

