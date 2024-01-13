AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AirNet Technology Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $0.82 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
