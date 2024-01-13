AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AirNet Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $0.82 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.