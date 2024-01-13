AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.00. 98,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 93,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

AirSculpt Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $46.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 399,892 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 149.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

