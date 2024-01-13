Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

