Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 4,431,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,160. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.